TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office rescued a woman who was being held captive at a home in Dover on Friday, authorities said.

The agency said it received multiple calls about a woman who was being held against her will at a home in the 1300 block of Wilkinson Drive.

When deputies arrived at the home around 12:30 p.m., they made several attempts to reach the woman and her alleged captor, Kim Michael Torres, 44. They were able to enter the home several minutes later and help the woman escape.

The sheriff’s office did not say how long the victim was being held against her will.

Deputies said Torres refused to come out of the home. A K9 found him hiding in a kitchen cabinet, and he was apprehended.

After being treated by paramedics at the scene, Torres was arrested and brought to the Falkenburg Road Jail.

It’s unclear what charges he faces at this time.

“We gave the suspect multiple warnings advising him to come out,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “The safety of the victim and our deputies on the scene is the top priority. Had it not been for the professionalism of our deputies, it could have ended differently. I also credit our dispatchers who recognized the need for deputies to respond, after the victim attempted to call for help without the suspect noticing.”

Further information about the incident was not immediately available.