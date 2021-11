TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa detectives are investigating a woman’s death after her body was found outside a home in the Sulphur Springs area last Tuesday, according to a Tampa Police Department report.

Police said Monday that the victim has been identified as a 25-year-old transient woman named “Jenny.”

According to the department, officers found her dead outside a home on 9th Street at 6 a.m. on Nov. 2.

If you know what happened to her, call the Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-8477.