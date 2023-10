TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Police are investigating after finding a dead woman in her 70s with upper body trauma at an apartment complex located at 305 East Wellington Court.

Officers said there is no threat to the public.

No additional information was provided.

This is an active investigation.

