TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 24-year-old woman was able to fight off an attacker who chased her around a gym at an apartment complex in Tampa last month, authorities said.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred Jan. 22 at a gym in the Inwood Park Apartment Complex and was caught on a security camera.

Nashali Alma told deputies she was exercising alone when a man identified as Xavier Thomas-Jones arrived at the gym. She said she felt comfortable letting him into the facility because she saw him there before.

In surveillance video released Wednesday, the man can be seen approaching Alma and grabbing at her waist.

Alma told him to go away and tried to leave the gym, but he started chasing her around the facility and was able to grab her and pin her to the floor. Alma was eventually able to fight off her attacker, run out of the gym and call 911.

Deputies said Thomas-Jones fled, but investigators were able to track him down, and arrested him 24 hours later. He faces charges of sexual battery, false imprisonment, and kidnapping.

“I would tell every woman always to keep fighting, never give up,” Alma said in a statement provided by the sheriff’s office. “As long as you fight back and show him that you’re strong and you’re not giving up, I believe it’s possible to escape. It’s better to reach out to law enforcement sooner than later. The sooner they have the information, the sooner they can catch that person.”

“I was disgusted by the suspect’s actions, how he preyed on this young woman,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “I’m grateful that she came forward, I know her story is going to be an inspiration to other women.”