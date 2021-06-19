Woman ejected in Hillsborough County crash; driver charged with DUI manslaughter

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Plant City man is facing a manslaughter charge in a fatal wreck Friday afternoon.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Mario Charles Gonzalez was traveling north on the I-75 frontage road near the SR-60 exit ramp when he tried to evade stopped traffic to keep from crashing into the vehicles

His pickup truck moved off the road, entered the shoulder, rotated, got back onto the road, and ended up hitting a tractor trailer that slowed down. His truck then flipped, throwing out his passenger who was not wearing a seatbelt.

The passenger died after being taken to a hospital for her injuries. Gonzalez was not hurt in the crash.

Following the incident, the Florida Highway Patrol charged Gonzalez for DUI manslaughter, taking him to the Hillsborough County Jail.

