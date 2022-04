TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Police Department is investigating a woman’s death after she fell from a hotel.

The department said the woman fell from the 5th floor of the Ramada Inn on Westshore Boulevard.

According to police, the woman was visiting Tampa and had no other ties.

Detectives were still at the scene of her death as of the last update.

