TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman was killed after getting hit by a car in Tampa on Wednesday morning.

According to a release from the Tampa Police Department, the crash occurred on Nebraska Avenue just after 2 a.m.

Police said the woman was walking in the road on the Hillsborough River bridge when she was struck by a car in the northbound lanes.

Investigators said they did not know the reason the woman was walking in the street. The bridge has a sidewalk on either side, separated from the roadway by a concrete barrier.

Police said the driver stopped and cooperated with the investigation. The driver is not being charged in connection to the crash.