TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman died after being pinned under a vehicle during a crash in Tampa on Saturday.

According to a release from the Tampa Police Department, police responded to the crash at 9th Street North and Powhatan Avenue East just before 4 p.m.

First responders found a 51-year-old woman trapped under a car. Paramedics began lifesaving efforts and she was taken to Tampa General Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

The Tampa Police Department said detectives were still investigating the cause of the crash.