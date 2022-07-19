DOVER, Fla (WFLA) — Hillsborough County deputies investigated a homicide that happened late Monday night in Dover.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to Al Simmons Road at 10:07 p.m. after a reported shooting in the area.

According to a release, a woman was killed, and a man was injured by a gunshot. The man is said to be stable and cooperating with authorities.

The motive for the shooting is not known at this time.



If you know anything about the homicide, call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.