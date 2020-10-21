LIVE NOW /
Woman dead, 2 others wounded in Tampa shooting

Hillsborough County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)—Police are investigating a deadly triple shooting in the Jackson Heights neighborhood of Tampa.

The shooting happened in the 5000 block of 32nd Street on Tuesday night.

Police said a woman was killed and two others were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Further information was not immediately available.

