Woman dead, 2 others wounded in Tampa shooting

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)—Police are investigating a deadly triple shooting in the Jackson Heights neighborhood of Tampa.
The shooting happened in the 5000 block of 32nd Street on Tuesday night.
Police said a woman was killed and two others were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
Further information was not immediately available.
