HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Hillsborough County woman who was accused of neglecting a 2-year-old is now charged with murdering the toddler last month.

Rebecca Louise Gussage-Johnston, 24, was arrested on May 19 after the toddler died from their injuries at a home in the 10000 block of US Hwy. 301. She was originally charged with aggravated child abuse resulting in great bodily harm and child neglect

The child had injuries to several parts of their body, according to a release from HCSO. Gussage-Johnston allegedly admitted to “punishing” them on May 18, because the toddler was “acting out.”

The alleged punishment involved the toddler being “confined to a chair for an extended period without receiving any care or attention” from Gussage-Johnston, according to HCSO. The woman is accused of waiting nearly 24 hours before calling for help, despite having a working phone.

“It was a concerned family member of the victim who eventually reached out to 911 for help,” HCSO said.

The Medical Examiner’s Office determined the toddler’s cause of death was “a homicide due to severe neglect.” On Thursday, detectives charged Gussage-Johnston with first degree murder while engaged in aggravated child abuse.

“The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has unrelenting fervor in our pursuit of justice for innocent children hurt by criminals,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “It is truly heart-wrenching to witness such senseless and preventable acts of violence targeting our youth. The tenacity of our detectives has allowed us to ensure this woman faces the consequences of her disgusting actions.”

Anyone with additional information regarding this case is asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.