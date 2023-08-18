HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman has been charged with first-degree murder more than a year after a man was found dead inside a Hillsborough County hotel room last year.

On July 26, 2022, a witness discovered a “lifeless body” in a hotel room at 12007 North Nebraska Avenue, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. When deputies entered the hotel room, they came across a “quantity of methamphetamine and fentanyl,” along with other paraphernalia.

During a witness interview, HCSO said Rachel Goode was identified as being responsible for supplying methamphetamine and fentanyl to the man who died.

A few months later, on Sept. 16, 2022, the Medical Examiner’s Office determined the man’s cause of death was an overdose from the combined effects of fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Over a year after the victim’s death, HCSO announced substantial evidence has been collected against Goode. According to deputies, confirmation from testing done at the crime scene confirmed Goode provided the victim with the drugs that directly led to his death.

On Friday, Goode was charged with first-degree murder, which resulted from the unlawful distribution of a controlled substance.

“Each overdose serves as a harrowing reminder of the pressing struggle our deputies face daily against fentanyl,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. “Our commitment to hold accountable those responsible for spreading this menace remains steadfast; if you spread this poison in our community, we will find you.”

HCSO said the investigation is ongoing.