Woman charged with first-degree murder for death of 2-month old in her care

Hillsborough County

HCSO

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has charged a woman with first-degree murder for the death of a baby in her care.

According to the sheriff’s office, St. Joseph’s Hospital notified them of a two-month-old patient who suffered numerous injuries consistent with Shaken Baby Syndrome and was left paralyzed back in April 2019.

Deputies say, the child died on March 20, and Brienna Craig, 25, who was the child’s caretaker at the time was arrested for child abuse.

Following the results of the child’s autopsy, Craig was charged with first-degree murder while engaged in aggravated child abuse.

“This is absolutely tragic and our anger toward Craig is immeasurable,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “The thought of an innocent child suffering at the hands of a grown adult is horrifying and unthinkable. Although nothing will bring this child back, we will ensure Brienna Craig is punished for her evil actions.”

