TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police in Tampa say a woman was driving under the influence with a child in the car when she hit a motorcyclist head-on early Saturday morning.

According to a spokesperson for the Tampa Police Department, 30-year-old Hannah Lynn Peters was driving north on 30th Street North around 4 a.m. Saturday when she drifted over the lane marker and into oncoming traffic. Police say Peters hit a motorcyclist who was driving south head-on.

After the crash, police say Peters tried to drive away but ended up being boxed in at a nearby parking lot by police officers who were close by and responding to the scene. Officers who spoke with Peters say she displayed “multiple signs of impairment,” according to the police department spokesperson.

Peters was arrested and charged with DUI with serious bodily injury and leaving the scene of a traffic crash with serious bodily injury.

She was also charged with child neglect because police say she had a 5-year-old child in the car with her at the time of the crash. The child was not injured.

The motorcyclist who was hit suffered serious injuries but is expected to survive, according to police.

The crash is still under investigation.