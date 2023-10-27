Video above from previous coverage: ‘I’m coming for you’: Widow demands justice after Tampa hit-and-run that was caught on camera

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman was arrested Friday in connection with a hit-and-run on Tuesday that left a 57-year-old bicyclist dead, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Dameisha Tyana Ceasar, 28, turned herself in to police on charges of leaving the scene of a crash with death and driving without a valid driver’s license, according to police.

The hit-and-run happened in the 1900 block of East 21st Avenue, police said. Darrell Lee Dawson was found in the roadway and eventually died.

Ceasar allegedly borrowed a 2023 blue Toyota Corolla on the night of the hit-and-run to go to the store, according to police. She reportedly called family members later in the evening and yelled that she had hit something.

Family members contacted police after the video was released, and the vehicle involved was found in Plant City on Thursday, according to police.

Police said Ceasar’s driver’s license was suspended in June 2013 with two more suspensions in 2015.

“Our detectives worked tirelessly on this case to bring justice to Mr. Lawson’s family, and we are thankful for their dedication to this investigation,” Chief Lee Bercaw said in a statement. “We also thank our media partners for sharing this message and our community members for stepping forward to provide detectives with information that has now allowed for some closure for the Lawson family as they continue to navigate this tragedy.”

“I don’t know how I’m going to get over this,” Lawson’s wife told 8 On Your Side on Wednesday. “I can’t tell you what I’m going to do, because I don’t know.”