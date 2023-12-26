TAMPA (WFLA) – A Tampa woman is facing animal cruelty charges after three puppies were found in a dumpster on North Clark Street last month.

On November 24, a witness reported three puppies found inside the dumpster, barely alive and at least two zipped up in Ziploc bags, according to Tampa police.

The witness took the puppies to the local Humane Society where they unfortunately passed away, per police.

Police say surveillance footage captured a vehicle that led to 44-year-old Angela Giudice-Burris.

“It’s disturbing to see a case of animal abuse in our community,” said Chief Lee Bercaw. “We will not tolerate this kind of behavior and will hold those accountable for their actions.”

Giudice-Burris was arrested and charged with aggravated cruelty to animals, and two adult dogs were removed from her residence.