Woman arrested after fatal hit and run in Tampa

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tampa Police

TAMPA (WFLA) – An arrest has been made following a fatal hit-and-run in Tampa Wednesday morning.

Tampa police say 29-year-old Queenasia Powell placed her vehicle in reverse and accelerated backwards, striking and dragging a woman on North 11th Street.

According to TPD, Powell got out of the driver seat and pulled the victim from under her vehicle, noting she had serious injuries and fled the scene without rendering aid, however, officers arriving on-scene quickly apprehended Powell.

Powell later admitted to police that she backed into the woman.

Powell was charged with DUI manslaughter, leaving the scene of a crash with death, driving without a valid driver’s license with death. She has been taken to Orient Road Jail.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss