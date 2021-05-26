Woman arrested after fatal hit and run in Tampa

TAMPA (WFLA) – An arrest has been made following a fatal hit-and-run in Tampa Wednesday morning.

Tampa police say 29-year-old Queenasia Powell placed her vehicle in reverse and accelerated backwards, striking and dragging a woman on North 11th Street.

According to TPD, Powell got out of the driver seat and pulled the victim from under her vehicle, noting she had serious injuries and fled the scene without rendering aid, however, officers arriving on-scene quickly apprehended Powell.

Powell later admitted to police that she backed into the woman.

Powell was charged with DUI manslaughter, leaving the scene of a crash with death, driving without a valid driver’s license with death. She has been taken to Orient Road Jail.