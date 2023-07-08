TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman and a 9-year-old girl were hospitalized after getting indirectly hit by lightning at USF, officials said.
Tampa Fire Rescue said the incident happened at about 9 a.m. Saturday morning.
Officials said the 40-year-old woman and the child were at a track and field event that was delayed due to the weather.
According to a release, the two victims were not struck directly by the lightning, but they were near a pole that had been hit.
Both are said to be in stable condition.
