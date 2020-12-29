LIVE NOW /
Woman, 5 children safe after deadly Tampa shooting, standoff

Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A suspect in a deadly shooting surrendered peacefully Tuesday morning after an hours-long standoff in Tampa, authorities said.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting at the Campus Court Mobile Home Park and found a wounded man in his 30s. He was taken to Advent Health and pronounced deceased.

Investigators said the suspect went back to his mobile home and barricaded himself inside with a woman and five children, ranging in age from several months to 6 years old.

A SWAT team responded along with crisis negotiators. Around 2:30 a.m., the suspect, the woman and the five children came out peacefully.

The two adults are being questioned and an investigation is ongoing.

