More body parts found in McKay Bay near where leg was spotted by fishermen

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — For the second day in a row, police in Tampa were called to McKay Bay to investigate reports of body parts being found.

A spokesperson for the Tampa Police Department confirmed “additional body parts” were found at McKay Bay, near the 22nd Street Causeway Bridge, just before noon on Friday. Witnesses at the scene told WFLA the new body part appears to be another leg.

Police were first called to the same area of McKay Bay Thursday night when fishermen reported finding what appeared to be a human leg floating in the water. Tampa police later confirmed the body part belonged to a human and launched a death investigation.

As of Friday afternoon, police say they have not identified the victim. They did, however, discover a tattoo “just beneath the lower right calf” on the person. The tattoo is of three red hearts with the names Sean, Greg and Zach inside each of them.

Anyone with information on the person’s identity is asked to call Tampa police at 813-231-6130 or contact Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS.

