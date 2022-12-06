TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The 11th annual Winter Wonder Ride will return to the streets of Tampa this Saturday.

The fundraising event is hosted by OnBikes, a nonprofit organization with a mission to gift at-risk kids bicycles.

The celebration begins with a seven-mile bike ride down Bayshore Boulevard before returning to Curtis Hixon Park in Downtown Tampa.

This year, LoCash is scheduled to headline the post-ride concert, with Pat Maroon serving as the master of ceremonies.

Riders and attendees are encouraged to dress up to match the country-western ‘Ho-Ho-Hoedown’ theme.

General admission tickets are $55, with the price increasing to $65 the day of the event. The ticket includes participation in the ride, a commemorative t-shirt, access to the concert and bicycle valet to keep the attendee’s bicycle safe during the post-ride celebration. Bike rental is not included.