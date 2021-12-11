TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The 10th Annual Winter Wonder Ride returns to Curtis Hixon Park in Tampa Saturday, Dec. 11. The event returns with the theme “Where My Grinches at?!”
Thousands of riders show up every year wearing variations of the theme to be a part of one of the biggest costume-themed bike rides in the world — “a tradition we are excited to continue,” the events Facebook page writes.
The Winter Wonder Ride is a charity bike ride that funds the purchase of bicycles and helmets for at-risk kids.
The event runs between the hours of 2 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.
Road closures are as follows:
- Southbound lanes on N. Ashley Drive from W. Cass Street to W. Kennedy Boulevard
- Ashley Drive between Kennedy Boulevard and Brorein Street
- Brorein Street from S. Florida Avenue to Bayshore Boulevard
- Bayshore Boulevard between W. Brorein Street and W. Bay to Bay Boulevard