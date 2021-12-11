TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The 10th Annual Winter Wonder Ride returns to Curtis Hixon Park in Tampa Saturday, Dec. 11. The event returns with the theme “Where My Grinches at?!”

Thousands of riders show up every year wearing variations of the theme to be a part of one of the biggest costume-themed bike rides in the world — “a tradition we are excited to continue,” the events Facebook page writes.

The Winter Wonder Ride is a charity bike ride that funds the purchase of bicycles and helmets for at-risk kids.

The event runs between the hours of 2 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Courtesy of the City of Tampa

Road closures are as follows: