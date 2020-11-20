Winter Village in Curtis Hixon Park opens tonight

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Winter Village in Curtis Hixon Park in Tampa will officially open to the public on Friday for the 2020 holiday season.

City of Tampa Mayor Jane Castor will join the Tampa Downtown Partnership’s President and CEO Lynda Remund, Tampa City Councilman Orlando Gudes, Tampa City Councilman Joesph Citro, Tampa City Councilman Luis Viera, and others for a ribbon-cutting cermony at 5 p.m.

New this year, the village will feature the Winter Village Choo-Choo, a 12-seat, three-car trackless train that will make 10-minute loops around the park during the light show. Train cars will be limited to one family at a time and will be sanitized between rides. It will run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Making its annual return, the 5,000 square-foot ice skating rink will operate at half capacity and tickets must be bought online in advance to eliminate ticket lines.

All skaters must wear masks, and ground decals will help them follow social distancing guidelines.

After dark, a light show will take place from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Winter Village will run through Jan. 3.