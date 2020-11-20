Winter Village in Curtis Hixon Park opens tonight

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Winter Village in Curtis Hixon Park

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Winter Village in Curtis Hixon Park in Tampa will officially open to the public on Friday for the 2020 holiday season.

City of Tampa Mayor Jane Castor will join the Tampa Downtown Partnership’s President and CEO Lynda Remund, Tampa City Councilman Orlando Gudes, Tampa City Councilman Joesph Citro, Tampa City Councilman Luis Viera, and others for a ribbon-cutting cermony at 5 p.m.

New this year, the village will feature the Winter Village Choo-Choo, a 12-seat, three-car trackless train that will make 10-minute loops around the park during the light show. Train cars will be limited to one family at a time and will be sanitized between rides. It will run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Making its annual return, the 5,000 square-foot ice skating rink will operate at half capacity and tickets must be bought online in advance to eliminate ticket lines.

All skaters must wear masks, and ground decals will help them follow social distancing guidelines. 

After dark, a light show will take place from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Winter Village will run through Jan. 3.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss