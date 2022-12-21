TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Winter weather is expected to bring holiday travel to a standstill nationwide Thursday and Friday.

Rob Olds woke up early to catch his flight to South Carolina from Tampa International Airport Wednesday. He will be headed for New York City Friday.

“It would be great to get snowed in,” he said. “I love snow.”

The storm is welcome news to travelers like Olds hoping for a white Christmas, but other passengers like Kelly Schneider and her 5-year-old daughter, Violet, are taking early flights to beat the bad weather.

“This is [Violet’s] break,” she said, “It actually starts Friday, but because of the storm coming up, we decided to leave a couple days early to hopefully miss any snow and weather delays.”

Tampa International Airport Spokesperson Emily Nipps addressed the winter weather saying, “We know there are some storms brewing in other parts of the country.”

“Even though it’s going to be really nice here, cold but sunny, we think there’s going to be some impacts from that weather.”

TPA is preparing to handle 65,000 to 75,000 passengers per day for the next two weeks.

“We’re fully staffed at our shops and restaurants, our TSA checkpoints are ready,” Nipps said. “We’re just hoping to get everybody through as smoothly as possible.”

There are some ways TPA says you can avoid the hassle. Book your parking spot online ahead of time and plan to arrive at the airport no later than two hours before your departure, or three if you’re traveling internationally.

Lastly, use “TPA-To-Go” or the Starbucks mobile app so you can skip the lines.