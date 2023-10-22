LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A Winter Haven man was arrested after he was caught in the middle of moving a murder victim’s body, deputies said.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said at about 11:20 p.m. Saturday, deputies were called to Deeson Road in Lakeland, which is in their jurisdiction, for a shooting.

According to detectives, the victim went to a location on Deeson Road and met with suspect Shannon Owens, 31, of Winter Haven. Investigators said a gunshot was heard in the area shortly after the two individuals met.

Multiple witnesses saw Owens trying to “remove” the victim’s body — which had an upper body gunshot wound, the sheriff’s office said. Detectives said the witnesses detained Owens until first responders got to the scene.

“I commend the work of our deputies and detectives who worked hard to determine what happened and hold the person responsible for this murder accountable,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said.

Deputies said Owens faces charges of second-degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm, and several out-of-county warrants.