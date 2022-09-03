PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Winter Haven man died in a crash on I-4 in Plant City on Saturday.

According to a release from the Florida Highway Patrol, the 33-year-old was heading east in the center lane towards the County Line Road exit at 12:15 a.m. when he attempted to pass a car in the left lane and lost control. FHP said the car spun towards the center median and hit the guard rail before flipping ‘multiple times’ back onto the road.

The car continued to overturn until it came to a stop along the outside shoulder. FHP said the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He succumbed to his injuries at the site of the crash.

FHP said parts of the vehicle broke off and struck the car the 33-year-old was attempting to pass, causing minor damage. The driver and their two passengers – who are all from Orlando – were not hurt.

The eastbound lanes of I-4 were closed as FHP’s homicide unit investigated the crash.