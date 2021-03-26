Winn-Dixie, Hillsborough County Schools partner to vaccinate district employees

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – In an effort to help protect and limit the spread of COVID-19 in local schools, Southeastern Grocers has partnered with Hillsborough County Public Schools to offer 1,000 free Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines to all district educators and employees.

The one-dose vaccines will be administered on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the gymnasiums of Jefferson High School, located at 4401 W. Cypress St. in Tampa, and Armwood High School, located at 12000 E. US Highway 92 in Seffner, as part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

“We are proud to offer these vital vaccines to our Hillsborough County educators and staff to help shield them from the coronavirus so they can continue their focus on nurturing our local students and cultivating the future leaders of tomorrow,” Vice President of pharmacy and Own Brands for Southeastern Grocers Gayle Shields said.

“We are so grateful for the partnership with Southeastern Grocers who has stepped up by providing Hillsborough County educators with an opportunity to receive the vaccine,” said HCPS superintendent, Addison Davis. “This is the first vaccine clinic specifically designated for our hard-working teachers, administrators and support professionals. Since this pandemic began, educators have taken on critical roles in our community and this clinic provides one more opportunity to ensure our dedicated staff remains protected against COVID-19.”

To receive a free Johnson & Johnson vaccine, current HCPS employees are required to make an appointment online through a private website link provided to them through the school district’s internal email.

All appointments will be made on a first-come, first-served basis and no walk-ups will be permitted.

Winn-Dixie said 500 vaccines will be administered at each location in five-minute increments, and eligible employees will be asked to stay at their selected school appointment location for 15 to 30 minutes for a brief observation period after receiving the vaccine.

Educators and school district staff must present their valid Hillsborough County employee ID, district ID or their driver’s license and paystub to verify employment and a copy of their pharmacy insurance card at their scheduled appointment time and location.