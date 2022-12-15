TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two supermarket employees were hospitalized Wednesday following an armed robbery at a Winn-Dixie on North Dale Mabry Highway, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the supermarket around 9:30 p.m. in response to two armed individuals robbing the store.

Authorities said the suspects took an undisclosed amount of money from a safe before fleeing the scene.

The sheriff’s office later confirmed with News Channel 8 that two employees were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

By Thursday morning, one suspect was taken into custody. Another remains to be found. Additional information is pending further investigation.

In a statement to 8 On Your Side, Winn-Dixie said, “The safety of our associates and customers is our top priority. We are taking this matter very seriously. We know that two of our hard-working associates were injured, and we are doing everything we can to support all of our impacted associates following this tragic incident.

“We are fully cooperating with local law enforcement on this active investigation, and we defer any updates to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office while details are still being determined,” the statement added.