Police: Window broken, no one injured after drive-by shooting in Tampa

Hillsborough County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa police are investigating a drive-by shooting in the 1100 block of 32nd Avenue.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired shortly before 12:45 a.m.

Police said bullets shattered the front window of the home and hit a vehicle parked outside.

Multiple shots were fired into the home, but the person inside was not hurt.

Police have yet to determine a motive for the shooting.

Further information was not available.

