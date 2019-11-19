Police: Window broken, no one injured after drive-by shooting in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa police are investigating a drive-by shooting in the 1100 block of 32nd Avenue.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired shortly before 12:45 a.m.

Police said bullets shattered the front window of the home and hit a vehicle parked outside.

Multiple shots were fired into the home, but the person inside was not hurt.

Police have yet to determine a motive for the shooting.

Further information was not available.

