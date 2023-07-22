WIMAUMA, Fla. (WFLA) — As she swung and climbed around her home jungle gym, if you knew Emma Pereyra ten years ago, you would not have pictured her here.

“It started out very gradual,” Emma said. “My skin just started to open up in little spots, and we went to a few doctors and they told us it was just eczema.”

For six years, her skin was covered in scabs and colored red and purple.

“When her skin was at the worst, she looked like a third-degree burn victim,” Patty Pereyra, Emma’s mother said.

Doctors had no idea, but her family knew there was more in store for Emma.

“All my life I was told that I can’t go out and do ninja because I can’t sweat,” Emma said. “It hurt just to take a shower every night. I would scream.”

From age three to nine, she dealt with that pain, until her family finally found a doctor and a diagnosis.

During those years, they started watching American Ninja Warrior.

“We’ve watched the show for years since she was seven,” Patty said. “That’s our family show.”

Once her skin cleared up, the 16-year-old started doing gymnastics and climbing — then she found fellow ninjas.

“She was just having fun,” Patty said. “I could see her having fun. And we hadn’t seen that in a while from her. Everything was a struggle.”

Eventually, Emma sent in a video audition for the show she’d been watching for nearly a decade. After the show said yes, she flew out to Los Angeles in April to compete.

“I remember when I walked up on the starting platform I was just like, ‘Wait, is this real? There’s no way this is real,'” Emma recalled. “It just felt like a dream to be out there.”

Her mom felt the same.

“It’s so beautiful to watch her,” Patty said. “She’s so confident, and she carries herself well.”

While Emma can’t reveal how the show went yet, she still has a lot more ninja left in her.

“They’ve seen me dream of this my whole life and I’m actually here now,” Emma said. “It’s crazy.”

You can watch Emma compete in American Ninja Warrior on News Channel 8 on Monday, July 24 at 8 p.m.

She’s also looking for sponsors to help pay for clothes, travel and other expenses. You can reach out to Patty at pereyra04@gmail.com to learn more.