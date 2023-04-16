HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A 93-year-old man was killed following a crash in Hillsborough County Saturday evening.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 93-year-old man from Wimauma, Florida, was traveling southbound on US-301 around 3:45 p.m., when he was struck by a car.

Police said that at the time of the crash, the Wimauma man was traveling south on US-301. When he approached the intersection of Bill Tucker Road, he turned left into the path of a vehicle driven by a 17-year-old boy from Brandon.

After the 17-year-old struck the man’s car, both vehicles rotated to the east shoulder of the roadway, causing the 93-year-old’s car to overturn several times.

FHP stated that after the crash, the man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The 17-year-old boy sustained serious injuries from the crash, and his passenger, a 19-year-old man from Lithia, sustained minor injuries.