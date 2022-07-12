HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 12-year-old Hillsborough County girl is back home after a horrific crash claimed the lives of her parents and grandparents last month while on vacation in Mexico.

Jasmin Cervantes-Garcia is the sole survivor of the crash. She has critical injuries, and her family now hopes she can get the medical treatment she needs.

The family has spent the last several weeks raising money to fly Jasmin back home on a medical helicopter.

Her aunt, Cindy Garcia, and one of her brother’s went to get her this week. They arrived in Tampa Tuesday afternoon.

“She is a survivor for a reason, and we’re strong for her,” Garcia said. “It wasn’t easy losing four members at the same time. Additionally, a 12-year-old child in critical condition.”

Garcia said her niece still isn’t talking and her condition hasn’t changed much. However, she is opening her eyes.

“I said, Jasmine, do you know who I am? Blink once. She blinked. Jasmine, do you know this is your Aunt Cindy? Blink once. She blinked once. Jasmine. You know I’m here for you. Can you squeeze my hand? She squeezed it not forcefully, but she squeezed it. So I know she knew that I was there,” Garcia said. “I knew that I couldn’t leave her for one second until we were here.”

Jasmin has four brothers. They describe her as fun, bubbly girl who loves volleyball and dancing.

“I’m hoping she remains the same after all this,” Jose Cervantes said.

What won’t remain the same is having their parents to talk to.

“Don’t forget to tell your loved ones you love them every single day,” Antonio Cervantes said.

The family is holding each other a little tighter. As for who’s keeping them strong, they say it’s Jasmin.

“Thank God,” Garcia said. “Thank everybody for the donations. She’s here.”

Cervantes-Garcia is now at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital for further care.

The family is still asking for support and donations, as Cervantes-Garcia has a long road to recovery. You can donate here.