Wimauama man arrested with gun in one hand, beer in other

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Wimauma man was arrested on Saturday after reports he was waving a firearm at people walking down the road, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office received multiple calls around 11:49 a.m. that a man was walking near Railroad Street and State Road 674, pointing a gun at vehicles driving by.

Deputies arrived within minutes and found the armed man walking south on Railroad Street.

Eric Ricardo Felder, 66, was still holding and carelessly waving the firearm around in one hand and the alcoholic beverage in the other, according to the sheriff’s office.

Felder was found with a loaded .380 Smith and Wesson revolver.

“With an intoxicated person handling a loaded gun in public, this is an incident that could have potentially ended very badly. I am thankful that our deputies were able to quickly locate Eric Felder and arrest him without anyone getting hurt,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister

He was arrested and charged with felon in a possession of a firearm, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, use of a firearm with intoxicated, improper exhibition of a dangerous weapon and resisting arrest without violence.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM: