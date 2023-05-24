TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Fire Rescue is mourning the loss of one of their own Wednesday morning.

“It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the passing of Hillsborough County Fire Rescue’s Firefighter Paramedic, Jerrad Huprich,” the agency posted on Facebook. Huprich worked for HCFR for six years.

HCFR shared that Huprich left behind a “profound impact on his fellow firefighters and the community he served.” The 42-year-old, who was known for his positive outlook and passion for the fire service, is now being honored for his final act of bravery – giving the gift of life through organ donation.

“Jerrad’s legacy lives on through his organ donation,” HCFR said. “Even in his passing, he continues to make a difference by giving others a chance at life. His selflessness and generosity serve as an inspiration to all.”

HCFR said Huprich led by example, inspiring his colleagues to give their best every day. The agency added that he “will be dearly missed by his brothers and sisters in the fire service.”

“As we reflect on the life of Jerrad Huprich, let us remember his commitment to serving others, his acts of heroism, and the lasting impact he had on those around him. Our thoughts and condolences go out to his family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time. May he rest in peace, knowing that he made a difference and will never be forgotten ,” HCFR shared.

Details of Huprich’s funeral service will be released by HCFR as soon as they become available.