Widower pleads for justice for teens accused of street racing killing wife and toddler on Bayshore Blvd

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tearful testimony took place early Wednesday afternoon during a disposition hearing in Hillsborough County Court as a grieving widower expressed his devastation after losing his family on May 23, 2018, when teenagers were street racing along Tampa’s Bayshore Boulevard.

On that day, Jessica Raubenolt-Reisinger, 24, and her daughter, Lillia Raubenolt, 21 months, were killed as they set out for a midday walk on while visiting Tampa from Ohio.

Jessica’s husband, David Raubernolt, wiped away tears as he begged a Hillsborough County judge to set a trial date in the case, explaining that in the time since, the family has been in agony.

“Since the unspeakable and terrifying death and my wife and daughter, I’ve suffered horrifically every moment. It is nearly impossible to put into words the agony of this legal process,” Raubenolt told the judge. “I would like the court to fully recognize that during this time, we’re suffering with no end in sight. The torment and terror caused by the fact that they’re not in prison yet does not feel survivable to me.”

Indeed, the case has yet to go to trial.

Tampa police arrested two teenagers, Cameron Herrin, then 18, driving a black Ford Mustang and John Barrineau, then 17, driving a silver Nissan Altima. Cameron Herrin’s older brother, Tristan, then 20, was a passenger in the Mustang.

In court documents, witnesses described seeing two cars that day, the black Mustang and the silver Altima, both speeding down Bayshore. The drivers of both vehicles were said to be racing, seen weaving in and out of traffic.

According to police reports and crash analysis from Tampa Police Department investigators, the drivers reached speeds of more than 100 mph.

Cameron Herrin (left) John Barrineau (Right)

During the hearing, the sole survivor of this family asked the judge for justice for “his girls,” describing life without them as “unbearable.”

“We have suffered through birthdays, holidays, and anniversaries. I have not had the privilege to enjoy these precious moments with my family. However, the men who killed our two beautiful and irreplaceable girls, most likely have been able,” the widower explained. “Please, please expedite this. Please help us survive, your honor.”

David Raubenolt also explained that he’s suffered severe health problems, including a near-death experience in late-January of this year due to kidney failure.

Through tears, Raubenolt told the judge, “It’s become clear now that my entire survival and reason to live now is to witness and ensure justice for my family.”

He closed his testimony by pleading with the court.

“I ask the judge and the court to have empathy, sympathy, and mercy for my loving wife Jessica Marie Raubenolt, and our beautiful daughter, please expedite this and have justice, please help us survive, your honor. Justice is our foundation.”

While the two defendants were not in court during the hearing, their defense attorneys were present, requesting more time to prepare for trial.

In the end, the judge scheduled a preliminary trial date for June 2020.

