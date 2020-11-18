Why are the lights out on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge?

TAMPA (WFLA) – If you’ve caught a glimpse of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge at night during the past couple of days you will notice the bridge is a lot less bright recently.

Florida Department of Transportation Spokeswoman Kris Carson said that the LED lights that illuminate the Sunshine Skyway Bridge are now all out.

The Pinellas side went out in September when a transformer went out and while workers were “maneuvering things around” the Manatee County side went out this past weekend.

FDOT hopes to have the lights on the Manatee County side back on in the next few days but the lights on the Pinellas County side will not be back on until after they get a new transformer installed in December.