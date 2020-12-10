Whiskey barrel ‘tree’ built to honor troops at Amalie Arena

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Jack Daniel’s recently completed construction on a “whiskey barrel tree” outside of Amalie Arena to help raise funds to support troops.

The Jack Daniel Distillery is partnered with the Armed Services YCMA to help raise money for Operation Ride Home. The program helps junior-enlisted service members and their families travel home.

The tree is one of several being constructed across the country.

The “trees” are 26-feet tall and are made with 140 American white oak whiskey barrels in Lynchburg, Tennessee. The effort began in 2011.

The top barrel of each “tree” will be auctioned off to help service members travel home when coronavirus restrictions are lifted.

An online auction is currently live and runs through the end of December.

These whiskey barrel trees will also be placed in Cleveland, Dallas, Las Vegas, Milwaukee, Minneapolis and Nashville.