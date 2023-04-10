SWIFTSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The time has come Swifties. While no one can forget the Ticketmaster fiasco and the chaos that ensued as fans tried to score tickets to Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour,” the singer is seemingly making it up to those that missed out on the shows.

Starting Thursday, the award-winning singer is set to take the stage at Raymond James Stadium for three sold-out shows and while some fans were unable to get tickets to the concerts, they might be able to at least get their hands on some T-Swift merch.

Fans can purchase shirts, posters, and additional merch items starting Wednesday, April 12, a day before the opening concert. Those seeking to buy merchandise can head over to Lot 2 of Raymond James Stadium from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Then, once the concerts begin, merchandise trucks will be parked at the Ford Gate, Gate B and the South Plaza. Swifties can get their hands on merch starting at 3 p.m. before the 6:30 p.m. show times.

While lines are expected to be long for the trucks outside the stadium, concertgoers will have another opportunity to purchase merchandise inside the stadium. However, the stadium won’t have as big of a selection as the trucks outside.

Worried you won’t be able to get merch from the concert? No problem. Taylor Swift fans will have the chance to pick up some Eras Tour items as some merchandise is available for sale online.

One last thing for Swifties to note before purchasing items. Recently, there have been complaints that some of the ink on the Eras Tour shirts have been fading after just one wash. Rest assured, Swift’s website added a note that told fans it was normal to add a “distressed, vintage look” to the items. However, fans claimed that the ink fading was too drastic for the look. If this applies to you, Swift offered an email to contact so fans can get a replacement if necessary.

Taylor Swift merchandise prices