Where to shop local in Tampa Bay on Small Business Saturday

TAMPA (WFLA) – November 28th marks the 10th annual Small Business Saturday in the United States.

Small Business Saturday was created in 2010 by American Express as a way to help get more customers through the doors of small businesses. It has since grown to become a permanent fixture of the holiday shopping weekend.

Every year, Small Business Saturday falls on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, a day after Black Friday, and two days before Cyber Monday.

Since 2010, shoppers have spent an estimated $120 billion across all 10 Small Business Saturdays combined.

