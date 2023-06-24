TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Beach parking these days can be expensive and hard to find.

All prices are in meter rates per hour, unless otherwise noted. Beaches are listed in order from cheapest, to most expensive.

Anna Maria Island/Longboat Key

Free | Bayfront Park, 310 North Bay Boulevard

Free | Manatee Public Beach, Manatee Avenue and Gulf Drive

Free | 6 Street South

Free | Gulf Drive South

Free | Town Hall, 501 Bay Isles Road

Free | Mayfield Street

Free | Westfield Street

Free | Longview Street

Free | Bayfront Park, 4052 Gulf of Mexico Drive

Free | Atlas Street

Free | General Harris Street

Siesta Key

Free | Siesta Key Beach public parking, 948 Beach Road

Free | Siesta Key Bullage Municipal Parking Lot, Ocean Boulevard

Indian Rocks Beach

Free | 1st Avenue

Free | 2nd Avenue

Free | 4th Avenue

Free | 8th Avenue

Free | 12th Avenue

Free | 15th Avenue

Free | 16th Avenue

Free | Central Avenue

$2.50 | Indian Rocks Beach/Pinellas Co. Beach Access Park, 17th Avenue

$2 (daily) for vehicle, $6 (daily) for vehicle w/ trailer | Pinellas Co. boat ramps

$5 (daily) for vehicle w/out trailer | Fort Desoto Park

Ben T. Davis Beach

$2.50 | 7740 West Courtney Campbell Causeway

Treasure Island

$2.50 | Community Center Lot, 106th Avenue and Park Place

$2.75 | Heron Lot, Bay Shore Drive and 75th Avenue

$2.75 | Sunset Inn, West Gulf Boulevard and 80th Avenue

$2.75 | Tern lot, West Gulf Boulevard and 77th Avenue

$2.75 | Ring-Billed Gull Lot, West Gulf Boulevard (between 81st and 82nd Avenues)

$2.75 | Black Skimmer Lot, West Gulf Boulevard (between 80th Terrace and 80th Avenue)

$2.75 | Brown Pelican Lot, West Gulf Boulevard and 88th Avenue

$2.75 | 99th Avene end-street

$2.75 | Sandpiper Lot, Boulevard and 100th Avenue

$2.75 | 101st Avenue East and West end-street

$2.75 | 102 Avenue East end-street

$2.75 | 103rd Avenue West end-street

$2.75 | Gulf Front Park Lot, 104th Avenue And Gulf Boulevard

$2.75 | City Center, 10451 Gulf Boulevard

$2.75 | 106th Avenue street parking

$2.75 | City Hall Lot, 108th Avenue

$2.75 | Ibis Lot, 121st Avenuye and Gulf Boulevard

$2.75 | 124th Avenue street parking

$2.75 | White Egret Lot, 126th Avenue

$2.75 | 127th Avenue end-street

$2.75 | Kingfish Drive

Clearwater Beach

$3 | Municipal Marina, 25 Causeway Road

$3 | Pier 60, 160 South Gulfview Boulevard

$3 | 420 South Gulfview Boulevard

$3 | 429 Mandalay Avenue

$3 | 462 Mandalay Avenue

$3 | 4 Rockaway Street

$3 | Avalon-Kendall, 6 Avalon Street

$3 | Family Aquatic & Rec. Center, 51 Bay Esplanade

$3 | McKay Field, 605 Mandalay Avenue

$3 | Getaway, 309/1 East Shore Drive

$3.50 | Any on-street parking

$6 | 54 Bay Esplanade

$9 | North Beach Parking Plkaza, 490 Poinsettia Avenue

$10 | Surf Style Garage

$10 | 630 South Gulfview Boulevard

$15 | 650 Bay Esplanade (Valet only)

St. Pete Beach

$3.75 | 6850 Beach Plaza

$3.75 | Beach Plaza and 67th Avenue

$3.75 | Sunset Way

$3.75 | 75th Avenue

$3.75 | 69th Avenue

$3.75 | 67th Avenue

$3.75 | County Beach Access Park, 4700 Gulf Boulevard

$3.75 | Gulf Way

$3.75 | Pass-a-Grille Way

$3.75 | Gulf Winds Drive

$3.75 | 51st Avenue West

$3.75 | 49th Ave East

*Check prices before parking in case of changes.

Do you know anywhere else to get cheap beach parking? Email sfilips@wfla.com.