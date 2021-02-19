Where people in Tampa are moving to most

TAMPA (WFLA) – Stacker compiled a list of where people in Tampa are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Tampa between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.

#50. Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC Metro Area

– Migration to Augusta in 2014-2018: 503

– Migration from Augusta to Tampa: 335 (#12 most common destination from Augusta)

– Net migration: 168 to Augusta

#49. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area

– Migration to Pittsburgh in 2014-2018: 515

– Migration from Pittsburgh to Tampa: 1,495 (#7 most common destination from Pittsburgh)

– Net migration: 980 to Tampa

#48. Grand Rapids-Wyoming, MI Metro Area

– Migration to Grand Rapids in 2014-2018: 518

– Migration from Grand Rapids to Tampa: 291 (#16 most common destination from Grand Rapids)

– Net migration: 227 to Grand Rapids

#47. Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Crestview in 2014-2018: 523

– Migration from Crestview to Tampa: 506 (#7 most common destination from Crestview)

– Net migration: 17 to Crestview

#46. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area

– Migration to Baltimore in 2014-2018: 532

– Migration from Baltimore to Tampa: 1,330 (#11 most common destination from Baltimore)

– Net migration: 798 to Tampa

#45. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area

– Migration to St. Louis in 2014-2018: 551

– Migration from St. Louis to Tampa: 1,107 (#12 most common destination from St. Louis)

– Net migration: 556 to Tampa

#44. Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA Metro Area

– Migration to Youngstown in 2014-2018: 563

– Migration from Youngstown to Tampa: 268 (#12 most common destination from Youngstown)

– Net migration: 295 to Youngstown

#43. Providence-Warwick, RI-MA Metro Area

– Migration to Providence in 2014-2018: 563

– Migration from Providence to Tampa: 820 (#9 most common destination from Providence)

– Net migration: 257 to Tampa

#42. Urban Honolulu, HI Metro Area

– Migration to Urban Honolulu in 2014-2018: 580

– Migration from Urban Honolulu to Tampa: 276 (#45 most common destination from Urban Honolulu)

– Net migration: 304 to Urban Honolulu

#41. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA Metro Area

– Migration to San Francisco in 2014-2018: 598

– Migration from San Francisco to Tampa: 359 (#62 most common destination from San Francisco)

– Net migration: 239 to San Francisco

#40. Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Pensacola in 2014-2018: 602

– Migration from Pensacola to Tampa: 1,061 (#2 most common destination from Pensacola)

– Net migration: 459 to Tampa

#39. Sebring, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Sebring in 2014-2018: 622

– Migration from Sebring to Tampa: 646 (#1 most common destination from Sebring)

– Net migration: 24 to Tampa

#38. The Villages, FL Metro Area

– Migration to The Villages in 2014-2018: 623

– Migration from The Villages to Tampa: 402 (#4 most common destination from The Villages)

– Net migration: 221 to The Villages

#37. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area

– Migration to Cincinnati in 2014-2018: 629

– Migration from Cincinnati to Tampa: 880 (#11 most common destination from Cincinnati)

– Net migration: 251 to Tampa

#36. Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area

– Migration to Cleveland in 2014-2018: 634

– Migration from Cleveland to Tampa: 652 (#18 most common destination from Cleveland)

– Net migration: 18 to Tampa

#35. San Diego-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

– Migration to San Diego in 2014-2018: 634

– Migration from San Diego to Tampa: 915 (#34 most common destination from San Diego)

– Net migration: 281 to Tampa

#34. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Los Angeles in 2014-2018: 671

– Migration from Los Angeles to Tampa: 591 (#79 most common destination from Los Angeles)

– Net migration: 80 to Los Angeles

#33. Knoxville, TN Metro Area

– Migration to Knoxville in 2014-2018: 673

– Migration from Knoxville to Tampa: 366 (#14 most common destination from Knoxville)

– Net migration: 307 to Knoxville

#32. Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN Metro Area

– Migration to Nashville in 2014-2018: 709

– Migration from Nashville to Tampa: 772 (#13 most common destination from Nashville)

– Net migration: 63 to Tampa

#31. Sebastian-Vero Beach, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Sebastian in 2014-2018: 763

– Migration from Sebastian to Tampa: 254 (#4 most common destination from Sebastian)

– Net migration: 509 to Sebastian

#30. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

– Migration to Boston in 2014-2018: 768

– Migration from Boston to Tampa: 1,800 (#16 most common destination from Boston)

– Net migration: 1,032 to Tampa

#29. Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Naples in 2014-2018: 775

– Migration from Naples to Tampa: 987 (#4 most common destination from Naples)

– Net migration: 212 to Tampa

#28. Port St. Lucie, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Port St. Lucie in 2014-2018: 785

– Migration from Port St. Lucie to Tampa: 478 (#7 most common destination from Port St. Lucie)

– Net migration: 307 to Port St. Lucie

#27. Raleigh, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Raleigh in 2014-2018: 792

– Migration from Raleigh to Tampa: 703 (#17 most common destination from Raleigh)

– Net migration: 89 to Raleigh

#26. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

– Migration to Las Vegas in 2014-2018: 804

– Migration from Las Vegas to Tampa: 272 (#53 most common destination from Las Vegas)

– Net migration: 532 to Las Vegas

#25. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

– Migration to Detroit in 2014-2018: 852

– Migration from Detroit to Tampa: 2,291 (#8 most common destination from Detroit)

– Net migration: 1,439 to Tampa

#24. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ Metro Area

– Migration to Phoenix in 2014-2018: 869

– Migration from Phoenix to Tampa: 714 (#39 most common destination from Phoenix)

– Net migration: 155 to Phoenix

#23. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Houston in 2014-2018: 876

– Migration from Houston to Tampa: 918 (#33 most common destination from Houston)

– Net migration: 42 to Tampa

#22. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

– Migration to Philadelphia in 2014-2018: 995

– Migration from Philadelphia to Tampa: 2,512 (#18 most common destination from Philadelphia)

– Net migration: 1,517 to Tampa

#21. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

– Migration to Seattle in 2014-2018: 1,024

– Migration from Seattle to Tampa: 560 (#53 most common destination from Seattle)

– Net migration: 464 to Seattle

#20. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

– Migration to Virginia Beach in 2014-2018: 1,057

– Migration from Virginia Beach to Tampa: 1,234 (#13 most common destination from Virginia Beach)

– Net migration: 177 to Tampa

#19. Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Palm Bay in 2014-2018: 1,088

– Migration from Palm Bay to Tampa: 1,451 (#3 most common destination from Palm Bay)

– Net migration: 363 to Tampa

#18. Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Deltona in 2014-2018: 1,151

– Migration from Deltona to Tampa: 840 (#5 most common destination from Deltona)

– Net migration: 311 to Deltona

#17. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Dallas in 2014-2018: 1,180

– Migration from Dallas to Tampa: 1,231 (#32 most common destination from Dallas)

– Net migration: 51 to Tampa

#16. Ocala, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Ocala in 2014-2018: 1,185

– Migration from Ocala to Tampa: 1,235 (#3 most common destination from Ocala)

– Net migration: 50 to Tampa

#15. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

– Migration to Denver in 2014-2018: 1,218

– Migration from Denver to Tampa: 1,123 (#18 most common destination from Denver)

– Net migration: 95 to Denver

#14. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

– Migration to Chicago in 2014-2018: 1,281

– Migration from Chicago to Tampa: 3,734 (#18 most common destination from Chicago)

– Net migration: 2,453 to Tampa

#13. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

– Migration to Charlotte in 2014-2018: 1,401

– Migration from Charlotte to Tampa: 825 (#19 most common destination from Charlotte)

– Net migration: 576 to Charlotte

#12. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Jacksonville in 2014-2018: 1,922

– Migration from Jacksonville to Tampa: 2,152 (#3 most common destination from Jacksonville)

– Net migration: 230 to Tampa

#11. Homosassa Springs, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Homosassa Springs in 2014-2018: 1,997

– Migration from Homosassa Springs to Tampa: 1,096 (#1 most common destination from Homosassa Springs)

– Net migration: 901 to Homosassa Springs

#10. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Cape Coral in 2014-2018: 2,047

– Migration from Cape Coral to Tampa: 1,400 (#5 most common destination from Cape Coral)

– Net migration: 647 to Cape Coral

#9. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

– Migration to Washington in 2014-2018: 2,457

– Migration from Washington to Tampa: 2,609 (#27 most common destination from Washington)

– Net migration: 152 to Tampa

#8. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area

– Migration to Atlanta in 2014-2018: 2,971

– Migration from Atlanta to Tampa: 2,646 (#17 most common destination from Atlanta)

– Net migration: 325 to Atlanta

#7. Gainesville, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Gainesville in 2014-2018: 3,136

– Migration from Gainesville to Tampa: 1,684 (#3 most common destination from Gainesville)

– Net migration: 1,452 to Gainesville

#6. Tallahassee, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Tallahassee in 2014-2018: 3,450

– Migration from Tallahassee to Tampa: 1,495 (#4 most common destination from Tallahassee)

– Net migration: 1,955 to Tallahassee

#5. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

– Migration to New York in 2014-2018: 3,624

– Migration from New York to Tampa: 10,524 (#10 most common destination from New York)

– Net migration: 6,900 to Tampa

#4. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL Metro Area

– Migration to North Port in 2014-2018: 3,969

– Migration from North Port to Tampa: 3,272 (#1 most common destination from North Port)

– Net migration: 697 to North Port

#3. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Miami in 2014-2018: 4,610

– Migration from Miami to Tampa: 10,097 (#3 most common destination from Miami)

– Net migration: 5,487 to Tampa

#2. Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Lakeland in 2014-2018: 7,148

– Migration from Lakeland to Tampa: 5,774 (#2 most common destination from Lakeland)

– Net migration: 1,374 to Lakeland

#1. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Orlando in 2014-2018: 8,079

– Migration from Orlando to Tampa: 6,197 (#4 most common destination from Orlando)

– Net migration: 1,882 to Orlando