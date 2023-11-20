Home prices are largely starting to normalize across the country, but remain high even as the number of homes for sale continues to decline.

Record-high mortgage rates are keeping homes largely unaffordable for most buyers. Even a percentage point increase can increase a monthly mortgage payment by more than $100.

That’s causing potential homeowners to expand their searches outside costly urban cores, especially when they can work from home.

Stacker examined data from Realtor.com’s Cross-Market Demand Report to see where people in Tampa are looking to buy homes. View share is based on page views of active listings during the third quarter of 2023 on Realtor.com. It does not include international viewers.

10. Deltona, Florida

Makes up 1.6% of all page views

9. Jacksonville, Florida

Makes up 1.7% of all page views

8. Cape Coral, Florida

Makes up 1.8% of all page views

7. Atlanta, Georgia

Makes up 2.2% of all page views

6. Ocala, Florida

Makes up 2.4% of all page views

5. Homosassa Springs, Florida

Makes up 3.4% of all page views

4. Miami, Florida

Makes up 4.6% of all page views

3. Orlando, Florida

Makes up 5.3% of all page views

2. Lakeland, Florida

Makes up 6.2% of all page views

1. North Port, Florida

Makes up 6.5% of all page views

This story features data reporting and writing by Elena Cox and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 313 metros.