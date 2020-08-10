Family of Carole Baskin’s former husband, Don Lewis speaks out about his disappearance

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Family members of Don Lewis, the millionaire who went missing in Tampa more than two decades ago, spoke publicly alongside lawyers on Monday, offering a $100,000 reward for information on his disappearance.

“We really need someone to come forward in the case with information,” family spokesperson Jack Smith said. “And there’s a lot of people out there that have information but they’re scared to come forward.”

Next week marks 22 years since Aug. 18, 1997 – the day Lewis vanished without a trace after leaving his home in Tampa.

What exactly happened to Lewis remains unclear, but there has been much public speculation about his disappearance over the past year after it became one of the main plotlines in “Tiger King,” Netflix’s true crime docuseries about eccentric tiger trader Joe Exotic and his rival Carole Baskin, the owner of Big Cat Rescue in Tampa. Baskin is Lewis’ ex-wife.

In the show, Exotic accuses Baskin of being responsible for Lewis’ disappearance and feeding her husband to the tigers after murdering him.

Since the show aired, an army of truthseekers has taken over the internet to uncover what had happened.

Three of Lewis’ daughters addressed reporters Monday morning and made a public plea to solve his disappearance. They were joined by Tampa attorney John Phillips of Phillips and Hunt Law Firm.

The family has erected four billboards across Tampa asking “Who murdered Don Lewis?”

Four of these new billboards offering a $100,000 reward from the family of Don Lewis are displayed around #Tampa ahead of a press conference Monday. This one is located down the road from the entrance to the Big Cat Rescue. https://t.co/sPk3IxirSp #TigerKing @WFLA pic.twitter.com/W8YrO7WlVv — Justin Schecker (@WFLAJustin) August 8, 2020

Baskin had previously responded to Monday’s press conference in an e-mail to 8 On Your Side, saying “I believe it is a publicity stunt orchestrated by Jack Smith to bolster his YouTube views but do hope that all of the attention from Tiger King and the aftermath will result in us finding Don.”

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM: