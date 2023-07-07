FILE VIDEO: Why are some street lights in Tampa tinted purple? TECO explains

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Do you smell a peculiar stench in the air?

The Tampa Fire Rescue said it’s been getting calls about a strange smell in and around the Rattlesnake and Gandy/Sun Bay South areas.

Turns out, it’s not a gas leak, as some might think, but mercaptan—a harmless gas with a distinctive odor, mostly described as rotting cabbage or rotten eggs.

It is often added to propane gas to make gas leaks easier to detect.

The fire rescue explained that a company has been in the process of removing propane tanks from an out of service propane farm in the area. The smell is from the farm’s soil, which has been saturated with mercaptan.

Source: Tampa Fire Rescue

The fire rescue said TECO was aware of the situation.