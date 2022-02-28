TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Busch Gardens Food & Wine Festival is back this year with new food, drinks and exciting concerts to coincide with the opening of the new rollercoaster Iron Gwazi.

The festival will return on March 11 with more than 20 new dishes to pair with wine, craft beer and cocktails. The event will run Friday to Sunday through May 22 and is included with park admission.

Some of the new delicacies at the festival include:

Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Street Corn

(Courtesy: Busch Gardens Tampa Bay)

Location: West Coast Catch

The new street corn dish features not only Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, but avocado lime crema, tajin & cotija.

Dark Chocolate Truffle Tart

(Courtesy: Busch Gardens Tampa Bay)

Location: Napa Nook

The treat features wild raspberries and a whipped topping for those with a sweet tooth.

Harvest Chipotle BBQ Shrimp Tacos

(Courtesy: Busch Gardens Tampa Bay)

Location: West Coast Catch

The tacos come with a creamy ranch slaw, Pipian sauce and cotija.

Toasted Coconut Lemon Cheesecake

(Courtesy: Busch Gardens Tampa Bay)

Location: Seasonally Inspired

The cheesecake comes with mint and blueberries and pairs well with Robertson Chenin Blanc, according to the park’s website.

More new food

Other new food items this year include sour orange glazed burnt ends pork belly bites, a 24k double chocolate whoopie pie, orange flan, bourbon pecan pie and more. Also new are the “coaster cocktails” featuring the “Iron Gwazi Fizz,” “Hybrid Heat” and the “91-degree Drop.”

Sampler lanyards can be purchased for $65 for 10 items or $80 for 15 items.

Headlining acts on the Festival Field stage include Sean Paul, Chris Janson, Kansas, 3 Doors Down and more. VIP reserved seating is available and includes a 5-item sampler lanyard with purchase.