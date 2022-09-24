BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office responded to an incident at the Chuck E. Cheese in Brandon on Saturday.

According to a tweet from the sheriff’s office, at least one shot was fired outside of the Chuck E. Cheese located at 1540 W. Brandon Blvd. Contrary to social media reports about the incident, there is no active shooter and the sheriff’s office has not located any victims.

Video from the scene shows a white car crashed into the building. HCSO said they are still investigating the incident and more details are expected to be released.

