BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) — Social media reports of an active shooter at the Brandon AMC movie theater are untrue, according to the sheriff’s department.

News Channel 8 received several phone calls about a large police presence and possible shooter at the movie theater, but the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said it’s a false alarm.

“There is NO active shooter at the AMC in Brandon,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Twitter. They said deputies are at the theater to investigate what happened. No victims have been located and there are no reported injuries.

HCSO reminded citizens to always check with the sheriff’s office for information in the event of an emergency to avoid spreading rumors on social media.