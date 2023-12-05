HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — There is a baseball field and basketball courts at Balm Park in Wimauma. Hillsborough County is holding a gathering at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday to hear what else you’d enjoy at the park.

They already know it wouldn’t be complete without the fastest-growing sport in America: Pickleball. The popular sport is popping up all over Tampa Bay.

“It is a little tricky but it’s a really addicting game and it keeps you coming back,” said Gregory “Storm” Johncox with the I Love St. Pete Pickleball Academy.

A few courts opened this year at Liberty Park Middle School, there are plans for eight more at Mango Park in Seffner and now eight more are coming to Balm Park.

Hillsborough County is trying to keep up with the high demand.

“We have 26 dedicated courts and a bunch of courts that are dual use with tennis and pickleball and it’s still not enough,” said Mikah Collins, Parks and Rec Program Coordinator. “We are just trying to build as many as we can.”

“[It’s a] social sport, you can really go in and find open play very easily and it seems to be very welcoming,” a local player said.

The county wants Balm Park to appeal to everyone starting by adding pickleball courts next to the recreation center.

“It’s easier on the body as you heard from some of the older folks,” Johncox said.

They’re also adding a walking loop, paved parking, and a stormwater retention pond.

There’s the possibility of adding a playground, walking paths, or even an outdoor gymnasium.

If you can’t make Tuesday’s gathering to give your input you can also do it online by clicking on this link.