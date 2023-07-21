TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office developed an initiative that can detain a person that is a threat to themselves, deputies or the community, with minimal harm.

The BolaWrap was first introduced in April 2021 and has since expanded due to the success of the device.

The sheriff’s office has more than 330 devices in the field and has already purchased an additional 75 wraps that are awaiting deputy assignment.

The handheld device can launch up to 25 feet of Kevlar tether, wrapping around a person’s body. This device allows deputies to maintain a safe distance from the threat.

The BolaWrap makes a loud popping sound when deployed, which serves as a distraction as officers will work to detain a suspect.

The sheriff’s office said this method will help de-escalate situations, especially in a mental health crisis or other non-compliant scenarios.

“Providing our deputies with the BolaWrap allows them to maintain their safety and distance while restraining a suspect before a confrontation escalates,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “Using these non-lethal devices and adding to our deputies’ resources is another way we can keep our community safe.”

Since the pilot testing in 2021, deputies recorded 51 deployments, nearly all of them with successful arrests.

All BolaWrap devices are assigned to the Behavioral Resources Unit, Street Crime and select patrol units.