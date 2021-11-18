What happened to Carole Baskin’s missing husband? Detective on Don Lewis case to answer questions

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — “Tiger King 2” premiered on Netflix on Thursday morning, sparking a renewed interest in the mysterious disappearance of Carole Baskin’s former husband Jack “Don” Lewis.

As viewers may recall, Baskin’s second marriage was a prominent storyline in the first season of Netflix’s true-crime series, which chronicles her bitter feud with rival zookeeper Joe Exotic, who’s now serving time in prison for a plot to kill her.

One episode implied Baskins may have been involved in her husband’s disappearance. Baskins has repeatedly denied that, and has not been named a suspect or person of interest in the case.

Lewis disappeared without a trace in August 1997. His van was found at a remote airport in Pasco County. The keys to the vehicle were found on the floorboard.

According to those close to him, Lewis was an amateur pilot and had owned a number of small aircraft. His lawyer Joe Fritz said he may have been lured to the airport with a business opportunity, and thrown from a plane mid-flight.

“What I had heard was that he was strangled from the backseat of an airplane over the Gulf [of Mexico] at 50 feet and dropped out over the Gulf,” Fritz told Fox Nation.

Though he was never found, Lewis was declared dead around five years after his disappearance. There is no evidence he was murdered, although investigators suspect foul play.

“This had to be extremely planned out. This had to be well thought out. There’s someone else involved in this,” Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister told TMZ in April 2020.

Chronister said at the time that detectives had reopened the investigation and were reviewing case files from 1997.

On Thursday, Chronister and Corporal Moises Garcia, the lead detective on the case are expected to take questions from reporters via Zoom. The event will be streamed on WFLA.com and the WFLA Facebook page at 10 a.m.

Earlier this week, a new billboard went up on Dale Mabry Highway appealing for information about the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200.